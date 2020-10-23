MPD McDonald's

Murray Police Department Public information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins, left, and Capt. Sam Bierds, right, are pictured with Murray McDonald’s General Manager Tom Clements.

 Photo provided

PADUCAH – On Oct. 7, team members from  locally-owned McDonald’s restaurants came together in communities across the region to honor 49 police departments with a surprise delivery. 

Every October, local McDonald’s restaurants across the nation invite law enforcement officers and community members together in their restaurants for the nationally celebrated Coffee with a Cop day. This year, social distancing measures and closed lobbies prevented the gathering, so in lieu of a traditional event, restaurants delivered a mix of coffee, breakfast, or coupons straight to local law enforcement officers.

“Nothing could stop us from showing our appreciation for the sacrifices our officers make for our community,” said local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Mike Love

Love owns and operates McDonald’s restaurants in the Tri-State area. The Love organization partnered with other local McDonald’s Owner/Operators to deliver to law enforcement agencies including Paducah Police Department, Massac County Sheriff’s Department,  Metropolis Police Department, Murray Police Department, and many more across the region.  

