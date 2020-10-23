PADUCAH – On Oct. 7, team members from locally-owned McDonald’s restaurants came together in communities across the region to honor 49 police departments with a surprise delivery.
Every October, local McDonald’s restaurants across the nation invite law enforcement officers and community members together in their restaurants for the nationally celebrated Coffee with a Cop day. This year, social distancing measures and closed lobbies prevented the gathering, so in lieu of a traditional event, restaurants delivered a mix of coffee, breakfast, or coupons straight to local law enforcement officers.
“Nothing could stop us from showing our appreciation for the sacrifices our officers make for our community,” said local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Mike Love
Love owns and operates McDonald’s restaurants in the Tri-State area. The Love organization partnered with other local McDonald’s Owner/Operators to deliver to law enforcement agencies including Paducah Police Department, Massac County Sheriff’s Department, Metropolis Police Department, Murray Police Department, and many more across the region.
