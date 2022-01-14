MURRAY – The job Freddy Windsor holds has become somewhat of a rarity in this hustle-and-bustle, do-it-yourself era. He simply pumps gasoline, providing a service not many places offer anymore.
Windsor works at the new Pocket’s convenience store and gas station that opened last month on the corner of South Fourth Street and Glendale Road, replacing the older station located a block north of there on the corner of Sunbury Circle. He has worked for the company for more than 15 years, having started in August 2006, and he said he loves the work.
Windsor said he grew up in Lynn Grove and moved into Murray with his wife about 30 years ago. He worked at the Goodyear tire plant for most of his life, and he said he used to be neighbors with Chuck Baker, the owner of Kentucky Lake Oil Company. They were talking one day when Baker asked him when he planned to retire from Goodyear. Windsor told him it would be soon.
“He said, ‘Well, if you’re interested, come see me and I’ll give you a part-time job if you want one,” Windsor said.
Windsor said he contacted Baker a few weeks after that, and Baker had him placed at the Fourth Street Pocket’s pumping gas. There are very few places anymore that provide gas pumpers, and Windsor said he is one of about six pumpers who currently work part-time. He has worked on Fourth Street long enough that he has loyal customers he sees all the time. Although he might not know anything about their personal lives, he knows exactly what kind of service they want without having to ask.
“I have my regular customers; they know me and I know their faces,” Windsor said. “There are so many of them that know me, but I don’t know their names. They’re used to me and I’m used to them, and the majority of them that come in, I know what they want before they ever tell me. They normally get the same thing each time when they come in. I have $10 customers, I have $20 customers and I have people that fill up every time.”
Windsor said that although he’ll probably fully retire at some point, he doesn’t really think of what he does now as work.
“To me, what I do now is not a job,” Windsor said. “Anything you totally enjoy is not work. I just enjoy going to work every week. I have a set schedule, I know when I’m going to get off, and what have you. It’s just an enjoyment to me. I love the people, and I love the people I work for. They treat me right and in return, I treat their customers right. I’m going to be retiring full-time before too long, so I don’t know how much longer I’m going to stay, but when I retire from Kentucky Lake Oil, it’s going to be the hardest job I ever left. Like I said, I love the customers and I love the people and I just love what I do, so it just makes it easy.”
