Shawna Rushing Munger of Murray said for as long as she can remember, she loved taking pictures. The first camera she can remember was a D-10 and it was one that you had to use your thumb to push a button to move the film.
“My mother was constantly buying film,” said Shawna. “I would walk around our farm and take pictures of animals, flowers, whatever. And then, of course, I wanted to see them, so my mother also spent a fortune having the film developed.”
Shawna graduated from Calloway County High School in 1999 where she was a member of the track team and a cheerleader. She enrolled at Murray State University and became a Racer cheerleader.
“I planned to major in pre-veterinary studies,” said Shawna. “After my first semester, I wasn’t sure this was what I wanted to do. In my mind as a 17-year-old, I was going to be a veterinarian because I love all types of animals, and also minor in photography, but that didn’t work out. I talked to my advisor and he suggested maybe I would be interested in animal technology, so I changed my major.”
While at Murray State, Shawna was working for the MSU Shield (yearbook). “I was developing film in the dark room at Wilson Hall.”
After Shawna graduated, she began working at a veterinary clinic. “I remember this so well because it was on my birthday and they had to put down an animal at the clinic and it just broke my heart. I cried all the way home and told my parents that I just couldn’t do this.”
Shawna decided to go back to Murray State and get her master’s degree in agricultural business. Her first job was in Nashville, Tennessee, and after a few months, the business went under. “So I came home and began working at Calloway County High School in special education, but I picked up my photography again. The summer after I finished my master’s degree I went to Bob McGaughey at Murray State and told him I wanted to take some photography classes that summer, which I did.”
Shawna said she received her first digital DSL camera when she graduated from Murray State. “It was a pretty easy transition especially because you could instantly see the photos you took as opposed to waiting to see the results in a dark room.”
While at Murray State, Shawna was at her apartment one night studying the different breeds of dogs. She noticed a guy walk by her window with the largest dog she had ever seen and realized it was a Mastiff. “I had never seen this breed of dog and I wanted to see this dog up close. I went outside and walked up to him and asked him about his dog. And that is how I met my husband, Blake Munger. I didn’t remember his name, at first, but I remembered the dogs name.”
Shawna and Blake married in 2009 and after a few years, decided they were ready for children. “We went through years of infertility,” Shawna said. “I was going back and forth to Nashville. We didn’t tell anyone about our journey, but eventually Blake did mention it to his best friend. To make a long story short, his wife asked to be our surrogate. They had two children of their own. Our son, Beckett, was born in 2017.”
In August of that year, Shawna’s mother told her about a cousin of hers who had obtained custody of her granddaughter. “Basically, I was asked if we wanted to adopt her and in October, a two-year old moved in with us. In May of that year, we were having dinner at Patti’s with Blake’s family. There is a wishing well at Patti’s and Beckett wanted to throw in a coin. I told him to make a wish and he told me he wished for a sister. Little did we know then that wish would come true. Now we have permanent custody and we are working on the adoption. We kept it rather quiet at first, but we sent a Christmas card in 2022 to all our friends and family with pictures of the entire family, including the addition of Bella.
“We were back at Patti’s this past December and I told Beckett ‘no more wishes.’’’
While Shawna was working at Calloway County High School, she started dabbling again in photography. She was also coaching the cheerleading squad and track and then doing photography on the weekends. “Blake told me I needed to choose to either work at the high school or pursue a career in photography because I was working too much. I don’t know that I would have made a decision to pursue photography as a career if Blake had not nudged me in that direction.”
Shawna said she knew the photography contract was coming up for Calloway County Schools and she could not bid on the job if she were an employee. So she left her job at Calloway and opened a studio in a shopping center off of KY 121 N. in 2013.
“I thought about this a lot and was a little scared, but I knew I had enough money saved that I could pay my lease if the business flopped,” she said.
She secured the photography bid for the Calloway County School System and a few years later, obtained the bid from the Murray Independent School District. She is also the photographer for Hickman County Schools and Eastwood Christian Academy.
Soon she outgrew her studio and she purchased the Hamilton Tile and Marble building on North Fourth St. at an auction in 2019. “We basically tore it down to the foundation and built a new studio,” Shawna said. “The new studio is named Bailey & B and that name came from the names of family dogs and that all my family’s names except mine begin with a ‘B.”’
Shawna’s desire was to make her studio cozy. She knew she would be spending a lot of time there. Beckett was two when it opened and she knew she would have him there with her quite often. She planned the use of every nook and cranny in her building. She has a large, comfortable viewing room where clients can come and see their photos displayed on a large television. Shawna has her office and her assistant has an office. There is a room to sort orders and she has a large spacious studio that is equipped with all types of props, along with a dressing room and a kitchen area. There is a large area in the back yard of the studio that Shawna plans to convert to outdoor photography spaces.
“I had a lot of lights put in the dressing room, especially around the mirror,” said Shawna. “The electrician told me I had too many lights and I told him he obviously did not have teenage daughters. I also have some boutique clothing if they want to wear any of them. The girls will take a selfie of themselves in the mirror and I will screenshot them and I have those photos all around the make up mirror.”
Shawna also has a closet of men’s suits and tuxedos. “I find that most seniors do not have a suit so I have these, especially for the mothers who wish to have a picture of their son in a suit or tux.”
Shawna says she tells her seniors not to wear a “branded” piece. “It dates them when you look back on the pictures years later. I let them do their “thing,” whatever that is that they want to wear that expresses their personality, but I also ask them to wear a classic outfit. It’s like playing a game between the mother and the kids. I get to be a mediator a lot of the time.”
Shawna says photography changes quite often and she has to be on top of the changes. “I have gone to seminars and classes and I have completed the classes to be a certified photographer. When we come back from a seminar we are rejuvenated and ready to go and try new things. You have to change with your clients or they will leave you.”
With senior pictures, Shawna said they take them everywhere. “I had a client come in with a beautiful bouquet of flowers and she wanted her picture taken with them and it turned out beautifully. I had another girl who did not want her picture taken at all. I talked with her and found out she was a member of the choir. She saw my old piano in my studio and I had told her to bring in some sheet music. She asked if she could have her picture taken with the piano. We did that and she fell in love with her pictures.”
Shawna said kids today make things a lot harder on themselves and she does her best to make them feel special and pretty the way a mother sees them. “I want them to feel confident about themselves and I try to find out their personality as we go along. I can be pretty goofy, but they will usually open up with me.”
Shawna said she is a Canon camera owner and wants nothing else. “All the other cameras seem foreign to me. I took a big leap of faith and bought a new Canon last year.”
Shawna said one of the reasons she loves her job is because some of her senior girls eventually turn into her brides and she very much loves to see them again and do their wedding photographs. “I watch these kids grow through high school and it is so rewarding to see them when they are an adult. I love my brides!”
Not only does Shawna do the photographs for all the school pictures, she also takes them for all the athletes. “We take the photos and order the senior athletic banners that hang on the fences around the fields or in the gymnasium.”
Shawna has a photograph she took of Ja Morant in her studio. “I did the pictures for Murray State basketball the two years Ja was playing for Murray State. When he was drafted by Memphis, I am not sure how they secured the photo, but they used the picture I took of Ja but changed his jersey from Murray State to the Grizzlies and changed the basketball he was holding and plastered this picture all over Memphis.”
Shawna said her son Beckett has a smaller version of the picture of Ja over his bed.
Shawna said he absolutely loves what she does and is so thankful that her husband had the wisdom to make her choose what she wanted to do as a career. She went with her heart and her passion and she has never been sorry.
