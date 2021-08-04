MURRAY – Marshalls, one of the nation’s leading off-price retailers with more than 1,100 stores currently operating in 48 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico, will open at Shoppes of Murray on Thursday, Aug. 5. Marshalls shoppers in Murray will find an “amazing selection of high-quality, on-trend, brand name and designer merchandise in women, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty and more,” company representatives said.
“Our newest store in Murray will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend, and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for,” said Tim Miner, president of Marshalls. “Our buyers create a broad and exciting mix that offers exceptional values for the entire family, and we’re excited to bring this experience to a new neighborhood. With thousands of new items delivered to our stores every day, we know our shoppers will find unbelievable values every time they shop.”
The grand opening will be from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.
