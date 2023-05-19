MAYFIELD — For the sixth year in a row, Wings Etc. Mayfield provided more than 450 participants at Graves County’s Empty Bowls fundraiser.
More 100 pounds of traditional and boneless wings were donated, along with some of guests’ favorite sauces. Wings Etc. Mayfield and 16 other area restaurants helped the event raise over $20,000 for the Mayfield-Graves County Need Line & Food Pantry.
“We love participating in events like this where we can use our resources and expertise to help those in need and give back to our community,” said Wings Etc. Mayfield franchisee Yogi Patel. “Donating our chicken wings is just a part of it, but seeing the community come together and raise so much for our local pantry is truly heartwarming.”
The Empty Bowls Project is an annual event where participants are given a bowl to fill with their favorite foods from local restaurants. Tickets for the event were $15, but many people donated extra for the cause. All money collected went to the Mayfield-Graves County Need Line & Food Pantry, which assists the elderly, individuals and families in need, and those in crisis with utilities, doctor visits, prescriptions, and homelessness.
“We are already looking forward to next year,” said Patel. “We love to help support the community and are happy to help.”
Next year’s event is set for May 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.