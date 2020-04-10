MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital isued the following statement:
“At this time, we want to reassure the community that Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) has enough protective equipment to care for our community and our staff is equipped to provide the care needed. However, if this situation becomes critical in Calloway County, we want to be prepared so the Foundation will be collecting commercial grade donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) for hospital and clinic use. The Foundation at MCCH is currently accepting PPE donations that include face shields, N95 3M 1860 masks, protective eyewear, goggles, disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer and other supplies required for staff safety. The PPE will then be distributed to medical personnel to use while interacting with possible (PUI) and known COVID-19 patients.
“Many neighbors and community groups have asked about making cards to let the medical staff who are working around the clock know they are thinking of them. The easiest and most effective way to share your sentiments is through a simple cell phone video. If you would like to send a message of support, please email a video no longer than 20 seconds to marketing@murrayhospital.org. The videos will be shared throughout the hospital areas to employees.
“If members of the community have medical supplies or comfort care items to donate, they should contact Keith Travis, Philanthropy Officer, at ktravis@murrayhospital.org or marketing@murrayhospital.org at 270-227-0253 or 270-762-1908 so a drop off time and location can be arranged and donations put into the right hands quickly.
“‘It’s amazing how people can come together to support one another in a time of crisis,’ said Murray-Calloway County Hospital CEO, Jerry Penner. ‘We’ve seen many posts from friends and neighbors offering donations to help the staff at MCCH. The entire campus community deeply appreciates the outpouring of support. We are grateful for the community’s willingness to help one another. We’re all in this together.’”
