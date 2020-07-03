PADUCAH — Local McDonald’s restaurants will offer a new way to support Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Tri State with the addition of the Sleeves for Support program. This fundraiser was developed in partnership with Coca-Cola and will generate funding for RMHC through sales of insulated beverage sleeves specifically designed to hold 30-ounce cups from McDonald’s. Sleeves will be available for purchase beginning June 29 at $5 each while supplies last.
“We are grateful for the generosity of our local McDonald’s restaurants,” said Michael Love, president of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Tri-State and local McDonald’s owner/operator. “The Sleeves for Support campaign is one of many avenues used by McDonald’s to support RMHC.”
