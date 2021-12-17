MAYFIELD – Local McDonald’s restaurant owner/operators and McDonald’s USA have been serving thousands of free, hot meals to Mayfield residents impacted by tornadoes that hit the community on the night of Dec. 10.
The freshly prepared grab-and-go meals include cheeseburgers, French fries, apple slices, and orange juice or bottled water. The meals are prepared and distributed from the McDonald’s McRig, a full-sized tractor-trailer with a nearly complete McDonald’s kitchen.
“There are so many people who are working together to help one another rebuild our community and our livelihoods,” said local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Michael Love Jr. “As soon as we saw the extent of the devastation to our community, and those around us, we began working to bring the McRig to Mayfield to help take care of the people that mean so much to us.”
Workers have been handing out the meals through a makeshift drive thru set up on the restaurant parking lot, following safety procedures and CDC guidelines. Workers will help guide traffic into the parking lot to help keep the lines moving as quickly as possible.
“We hope this provides a bit of relief during such a difficult time,” said McDonald’s Field Vice President Doug Lorimer with the Nashville Field Office. “I also want to thank our many suppliers who are ensuring we have food and supplies at the McRig, as well as regional employees who are taking time to serve the Mayfield community.”
A news release said local McDonald’s franchisees have supported communities across the country by providing meals, supplies and other assistance during hurricanes, free “Thank You Meals” for health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and disaster relief after floods and other natural disasters.
“I am proud to serve Mayfield and other western Kentucky communities,” said Love. “These communities are so strong, and we will rebuild even stronger, together.”
To assist those impacted by the tornadoes and severe weather system on Dec. 10, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has established the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. For more information, and to donate to the relief fund, visit https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Finance/WKYRelief.
