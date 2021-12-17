BENTON – Mediacom Communications announced Wednesday that the company is donating $10,000 to Feeding Kentucky to aid the organization’s relief efforts following the devastating tornadoes that tore through the Bluegrass State over the weekend.
“It’s been an incredibly challenging few days for so many people in storm damaged communities across the South and Midwest,” said Joe DiJulio, Mediacom’s area director of Kentucky and southern Illinois.
Mediacom’s facilities in Benton, Cadiz, Gilbertsville and several other surrounding communities were directly impacted by this unprecedented weather event.
“I have been so inspired by the teamwork of our local employees who have been on the ground day and night restoring services to thousands of impacted homes and businesses as quickly as possible,” DiJulio said. “We wanted to honor their efforts with a contribution to Feeding Kentucky, an organization that is on the front lines of this disaster recovery distributing food directly to impacted families.”
Feeding Kentucky’s seven member food banks serve all 120 Kentucky counties in partnership with a network of over 800 local food pantries and shelters. The organization’s local Paducah Area Development District warehouse, which housed perishable and non-perishable items for distribution to local pantries in the area, was destroyed during these historic, deadly storms. Mediacom’s donation will go directly towards Feeding Kentucky’s current needs in Western Kentucky which include assistance with cold storage costs, replacement of equipment, and purchase of non-perishable food items that can be distributed to those impacted.
