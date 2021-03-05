WEST DES MOINES, IA – Mediacom’s internet service earned a #1 spot in the Netflix ISP Speed Index rankings. The popular streaming service measures the speed at which leading Internet Service Providers (ISPs) deliver Netflix streams during the prime time window around the globe. In December 2020, and again in January 2021, Mediacom was atop the U.S. leaderboard ahead of a number of fiber and DSL providers.
Mediacom has branches throughout the country, including Murray.
“Mediacom’s fiber-based, gigabit network consistently stays ahead of demand and that explains why our Xtream Internet earns top marks in independent rankings like the Netflix ISP Speed Index,” said Ed Pardini, senior vice president for Mediacom field operations.
As another measure of Mediacom’s broadband performance, Pardini described the past 12 months as an unprecedented time that saw broadband subscriber numbers reach new heights, along with a surge in the number of residential customers choosing Mediacom’s ultra-fast 1-Gig tier.
In a year-over-year comparison, Mediacom saw more than a three-fold increase in the number of high-speed data customers choosing to connect to 1 Gig speeds. As a result of that spike, 14.6% of Mediacom’s broadband customers now use Gigabit speed broadband service, one of the industry’s leading adoption rates.
By comparison, 8.5% of American broadband users are provisioned for gigabit speeds, according to new data released last week by Open Vault Broadband Insights (OVBI) for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. OVBI reports on trends in broadband use, including shifts to faster internet speeds.
The Netflix ISP Speed Index is compiled monthly with a leaderboard published online. According to Netflix, the speed index is determined by calculating the average prime time bitrate for Netflix content streamed to Netflix member end-user devices during a particular month.
