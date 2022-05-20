BENTON — Mediacom Communications Corporation recently announced it has been selected as a 2022 US Best Managed Company.
Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams. This marks the second year in a row that Mediacom has earned this distinguished honor.
The 2022 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financials. These companies continued to propel their businesses forward by prioritizing purpose, investing in their workforces, and promoting diversity, equity and inclusion within their organizations.
“On the heels of reaching the historic milestone of 100 consecutive quarters of year-over-year revenue growth, we are incredibly honored to once again be named a US Best Managed Company,” said Rocco B. Commisso, Mediacom’s founder, Chairman and CEO. “Each day, the 4,000 members of the Mediacom Family strive to provide the residents and businesses in the 1,500 communities we serve access to the tools and technology needed to keep pace in today’s global economy. This esteemed recognition would not have been possible without their unwavering dedication to our customers.”
Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 40 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.
