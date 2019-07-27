FRANKFORT – Meal preparation company MegaFit Meals LLC expects to create 50 jobs over the coming years with a $2.9 million investment to build a new facility in Benton, Gov. Matt Bevin announced Thursday.
“MegaFit Meals’ rapid rise is a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit and drive for success that is engrained in the commonwealth,” Gov. Bevin said. “The company is proving itself to be a valuable and growing contributor to Kentucky’s thriving food and beverage industry. We congratulate MegaFit Meals and the Marshall County community on this announcement, and we look forward to many exciting opportunities ahead.”
Executives at MegaFit Meals, which prepares fresh cooked, healthy meals and ships them across the US, plan to construct a 16,000-square-foot distribution facility within Southwest One Industrial Park to accommodate the company’s rapid growth since its founding in 2015. Just two years after the construction of a new facility in Calvert City, the company now needs an operation four times larger because of its ongoing and expected future growth.
“When we started this company four years ago, we never expected it to be where it is today,” said Billy Georgiou, owner and co-founder of MegaFit Meals. “We are really looking forward to expanding the business in our home town where our family started the first business here 46 years ago. We are proud to be a part of this community.”
