MURRAY – Though still rare, two people have now hit a half court shot at a Murray State University basketball game to win $5,000 for charity since Perkins Motor Plex started the tradition three years ago.
Last year, local attorney Greg Taylor hit the Perkins Motor Plex Half Court Shot for Charity, winning $5,000 for Life House Care Center. On Monday night, the victorious athlete was Murray High School freshman Grant Whitaker, beating the odds to bank not only the shot but five grand for Murray-Calloway County Need Line.
Need Line Executive Director Tonia Casey said her organization had been chosen by Perkins to be the receiving charity for Monday night’s Racers game, so the agency had selected someone to make the shot ahead of time. However, due to bad weather and other factors, he got stuck in Nashville. In a pinch, Grant Whitaker was picked to take his place, she said.
“We were very, very excited to have somebody to step in,” Casey said. “I mean, I would have tried it, but I wouldn’t have gotten too far with it, I’m sure. I’ve never met Grant, but he has to be an amazing young man to be a freshman at Murray High School this year and play on the varsity team – and making that shot! Soon, colleges will be looking at him.”
Whitaker said Kelly Doran and Shorty Shoemaker asked him to step in and make the shot, and he was happy to help out in any way he could. He said he has practiced half-court shots on occasion and hoped he could do well for the charity.
So what went through his mind when he made the shot?
“I was just so happy for the Need Line organization and everyone who works with them,” Whitaker said. “My grandma (Cheryl Whitaker) was on the board for years. I was happy for them and just in shock and amazement.”
Casey said the extra $5,000 will go a long way toward families that need help this winter. While the public often focuses more on the food pantry when they think of Need Line, helping families pay for heat is a major part of what the agency does.
“Food is very, very important; however, so is having heat in your home this time of year,” Casey said. “And running water – you have to be able to take a bath, and of course, you need the gas or the electric to heat the water up. We could go on and on. We also have so many people who need medical transportation or life-sustaining medication. We also have a lot of children who have to go to children’s hospitals out of town. We can help some with that.”
Casey said she expected the coldest weather of the season to come, as it usually does, in January and February. She also expects more families to be in need after the next layoffs at Briggs & Stratton. She said she was grateful to Whitaker for using his talent for charity, and the other day, she saw the perfect Christmas card to send him.
“It said, ‘This time of the year, there’s lots of miracles. It’s the magical time of the year.’ So this felt like it was meant to be. It was magical and it was another miracle to help us help others.”
Casey also said she was extremely grateful to Perkins Motor Plex for selecting Need Line for the benefit.
Perkins Motor Plex salesman Chris Hays said this is the fourth year the business has sponsored the Half Court Shot for Charity.
“We do it during the breaks at home basketball games, and we select eight non-profits in the community that get the opportunity to make the shot throughout the year. The first two years, no one made it, and last year, Greg Taylor made it on behalf of Life House.”
Hays added that even if the shot is missed, the business still makes a $500 contribution to that particular charity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.