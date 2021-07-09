MURRAY — The Murray Bank announces that Cassity Mitchell has been promoted to the position of loan administrative assistant.
“Cassity has been great at helping our customers during her time as a teller, while also balancing a full time college schedule,” said Bob Hargrove, president and CEO of The Murray Bank. “We’re very confident in her abilities and extremely happy to award her with this promotion.”
Mitchell joined The Murray Bank as a part-time teller in June of 2019 and is a recent graduate of Murray State University with a bachelor of science degree in agriculture science.
“The Murray Bank is committed to its employees and I’ve been fortunate to develop new skills that have led to some great opportunities here,” said Mitchell. “In my new role I look forward to continuing to develop relationships with our customers and I’m excited to get started.”
Mitchell can be reached at the Main Office of The Murray Bank, 405 S. 12th St., or by calling 270-753-5626.
Founded in Murray, The Murray Bank is Murray and Calloway County’s only locally owned and operated bank. For more information on any services offered by The Murray Bank, call 270-753-5626, 270-492-8388 or log onto www.TheMurrayBank.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.