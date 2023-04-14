PARIS, Tenn. – A Murray State University graduate whose diploma was destroyed when his business burned in a fire was recently given the gift of a replacement diploma.
Tim Brannon is owner of B&G Equipment, an AGCO/Massey Ferguson farm equipment dealership in Paris, Tennessee that was destroyed by a devastating fire on March 10. He has been in business at this location for 44 years.
Tim grew up on the family farm in Puryear, Tennessee and is a 1975 graduate of MSU with a B.S. degree in Agriculture. After graduation, he began his career with Allis Chalmers corporation before returning home to Henry County to establish this local dealership. He formerly served as chair of the MSU Agriculture Advisory Council; hosted many ag business class field trips, and was a recipient of the Outstanding Agriculture Alumni award in 1990.
Tim and his brother, Tony, who recently retired as the dean of the Hutson School of Agriculture at MSU, and family members recently endowed the Brannon Family scholarship to support MSU Agriculture students from Henry County. As a community leader, he served many years on the Henry County School board and is a long-time song leader at Puryear Baptist Church.
Among the building, parts and shop departments, and lots of equipment, many personal effects and family and business memorabilia were destroyed in the fire, including his MSU diploma. During their visit to Henry County, MSU President Bob Jackson and Provost Tim Todd, along with Paris /Henry County leaders, visited with Tim and family members at his business and presented him a replacement diploma. Additionally, the Hutson School of Agriculture and Office of Development presented him a MSU Diploma Frame.
