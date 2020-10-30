MURRAY – The Murray Bank President and CEO Bob Hargrove, right, presented Debbie Murdock, left, with the Employee of the Quarter award at the bank’s recent employee meeting. Murdock currently works as head teller at the North Office
“The best part of my job is getting to know our customers. Everyone has a story, and hearing their stories is what I love the most about my job,” said Murdock. “The atmosphere here is always positive and selfless. Everyone is always encouraging each other and doing whatever they can to help each other and our customers.”
In addition to her strong work ethic and ongoing support of the bank’s mission, she was recognized for her outstanding performance in all aspects of her job.
“Debbie’s 39 years of banking experience, coupled with her inherent desire to help others, makes her an exemplary member of our team,” said Hargrove. “We are all thankful to have such a great team member, leader and co-worker at The Murray Bank, especially during these incredibly challenging times.”
Murdock has worked at The Murray Bank for 5 years. She is married to Ray Murdock and they reside in Lynn Grove.
The Employee of the Quarter award is decided by the vote of fellow employees.
Founded in Murray, The Murray Bank is Murray and Calloway County’s only locally owned and operated bank. For more information on any services offered by The Murray Bank, call 270-753-5626, 270)-492-8388 or log onto www.TheMurrayBank.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.