MURRAY – The Murray Bank is committed to seeing our community through the current COVID-19 pandemic and the effect it is having on our local community.
As always, the health, safety and well-being of its customers, employees and community members are the bank’s top priority. With that in mind, on March 20, the bank moved its lobbies to limited access only. Drive-thrus have remained open at all of Murray Bank offices and the bank is asking its customers to use them.
“We appreciate the many kind words of support and will continue to provide the banking services you’ve grown to expect and trust,” the bank said in a news release. “If you are a customer of The Murray Bank and are experiencing financial hardship as a result of COVID-19, the quickest way for us to assist you is by visiting our website and our COVID-19 Relief Program page.
“Please review the information available and complete the form for assistance options. We are here to help you through this time and have many options available for assistance.
“We will continue to monitor developments around COVID-19 and provide updates as they relate to The Murray Bank on our website and on our social media channels, which include Facebook and Twitter.
Founded in Murray, The Murray Bank is Murray and Calloway County’s only locally-owned and operated bank. The Murray Bank is an Equal Housing Lender, Member FDIC. For more information on any services offered by The Murray Bank, call (270) 753-5626, (270) 492-8388 or log onto www.TheMurrayBank.com.
•••
The following was issued by Murray Electric System:
“As you are already aware, the uncertain situation COVID-19 has created in our community, and our responses to this pandemic, are ever-changing and day-by-day. We are doing our best to keep you updated on how our business model will change as we take guidance from the CDC and other health professionals.
“First, we understand that some of our customers will experience financial hardships due to COVID-19. With this in mind, the MES Board of Directors has authorized a temporary waiver of our rules & regulations to postpone any terminations of service due to failure to pay until April 27. At that time, the Board will consider if we can further extend the waiver. This also applies to late fees, penalties and convenience fees for credit card payments.
“It is important to remember this is not a bill forgiveness, but MES understands many of our customers will need extra time to pay your bill. Our customers will now be able take that extra time and WITHOUT penalty if they chose to do so. This postponement of disconnections for failure to pay also applies to our prepaid customers. If the federal or state government extends any sort of relief payment, we would highly recommend that a portion of that payment be directed toward your utility bills.
“This will help minimize excessive amounts that will come due at a later date. This policy is our attempt to help those who have been directly affected financially by this pandemic. Those who are able to keep their utility account paid and current should do so. This will help MES continue its operations and maintenance to assure that power and broadband services are not affected. Any of our customers facing financial difficulty during this time are encouraged to call our office at 270-753-5312. We are in this together, and will do everything we can to help you during this uncertain time.
“Secondly, although MES has several remote pay options that are free of charge, we have also decided to waive the current convenience fees that are assessed when using a Visa, MasterCard, or Discover. If you pay remotely on or March 24, and notice a convenience fee has been applied, please let us know so we can rectify this mistake. You may call our office at 270-753-5312 or email us at murrayelectric@murray-ky.net. Please be patient as we work to make this change, if you are due a refund, we will oblige.
“Lastly, some of our Murray State students are going home until it is safe to return to campus. If you are disconnecting services and are needing to return equipment to our office, we have set up a table in the entry way with instructions on how to do so. Please do not leave equipment after 4 p.m. as there will be no one available to bring it inside. MES will not assume responsibility for equipment left in the entry way after 4 p.m.
Remote Pay Options:
• E-check via our website www.murray-ky.net
• Debti/Credit Card payments via Smarthub portal
• Pay-by-Phone 270-761-UPAY (8729)
• 24-Hour kiosk located in the entry way of the main office
• Night deposit box located in the south parking lot.
“As always, if you have any questions or concerns, please call us at 270-753-5312.” n
