MURRAY – The Murray Bank President and CEO Bob Hargrove presented Christy Walker with the Employee of the Quarter award at the bank’s recent employee meeting. Walker currently works as a full time teller at The Murray Bank.
“I would like to thank everyone who made this award possible,” Walker said. “It is an honor and a privilege to work for an institution that places a high value on its employees as well as its customers.”
In addition to her strong work ethic and ongoing support of the Bank’s mission, she was recognized for her outstanding performance in all aspects of her job.
“Christy’s experience as a Teller, coupled with her inherent desire to help others, makes her an exemplary member of our team,” Hargrove said.
Walker has worked at The Murray Bank for 20 years. She has been married to her husband, Terry, for 32 years, and they have one daughter, Katlin.
The Murray Bank Employee of the Quarter award is decided by the vote of fellow employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.