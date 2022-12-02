MURRAY – The Murray Bank recently announced that Leanne Gibbs and Ashley Burkeen have been promoted to the positions of security officer deposit operations manager, respectively.
“The Murray Bank is continuing to grow, and we are excited to elevate Leanne within the institution,” said Bob Hargrove, president and CEO at The Murray Bank. “We are fortunate to have such a smart and talented professional at the bank who can seamlessly transition into this position.”
Of Burkeen, Hargrove said, “Ashley has been an outstanding member of The Murray Bank for a few years now. She has played an integral part of our daily function in her current role and will be able to build on that experience as she switches into her new role as deposit operations manager.”
Born and raised in Calloway County, Gibbs is a graduate of Murray State University and has worked at The Murray Bank for more than eight years. She currently resides in Shiloh with her husband, Todd, and daughters Lilah, 4, and Shelli,1.
Burkeen was also born and raised in Calloway County and has worked at The Murray Bank for two years after coming to the bank with five years of previous banking experience. She currently resides in Murray with her husband, Josh, and daughters Addyson, 16, and Aubrey, 10, and her son, Maddox, 6.
Gibbs and Burkeen will both be working at The Murray Bank’s main office on South 12th Street.
