Murray Based iwis-Daido contributes to Mayfield Strong

MAYFIELD – In the aftermath of the recent string of tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky there has been an outpouring of love and support from throughout the region and nation. Some neighbors happen to hail from Murray, Kentucky and across the globe to Munich Germany, the home of iwis automotive.
In response to the shocking devastation, iwis and iwis-Daido became a gathering point for donations to assist in the immediate aftermath and delivered numerous truckloads of relief supplies. This outpouring of support from innumerable individuals has led Mr. Johannes Winklhofer, iwis Group CEO, to step up and make a significant financial contribution to Mayfield Strong, a local organization managing such contributions, during this difficult time.
According to Mr. Winklhofer, “Iwis-Daido as well as iwis worldwide, was devestated to learn of the destruction the tornado caused in our facilities neighboring community. We are and will remain fully committed to supporting our staff and the locations in which they live. We all have a responsibility to diligently support one another in these trying times in any way possible. I hope this donation can help to rebuild not only structural damage, but hope as well. “
Troy Lewis, CEO of iwis-Daido, LLC and also a resident of Mayfield added,
“It is true that the mass physical and emotional destruction wrought by the tornado has been a heartbreaking experience, but it has also been truly refreshing to be a part of an organization that is driven to support. This has been a restorative experience, facilitating hope in what seemed like a hopeless situation. As a Mayfield resident, I look forward to seeing the future growth that my community will experience, and as an employee of iwis-Daido, I am truly grateful and humbled.”
Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan received the donation, saying, “We in Mayfield continue to be blessed by donations not only within our country but from friends from afar. We are so grateful to iwis-daido for their most generous gift to our community; they will forever be a part of our rebuilding process.”
