MURRAY— The big day is here for 12 Murray business owners.
Today, they are hoping that their establishments are welcoming a swarm of shoppers from across the area who are seeking bargains, as well as hot styles and items. This is the fourth and final installment of the 2020 270 Boutique Crawl activity as Murray finally gets its chance to shine on the final day of February.
“Oh yeah! We’re ready,” said Laura Riley, one of the owners of Southern Soul Boutique on North 12th Street. Riley was the driving force behind this event starting last year, aligning with fellow business owners in Paducah, Mayfield and Marshall County. “They told that when Paducah had theirs it was one of the busiest weekends they’ve had, so that was definitely a plus.
“But we’ve got 12 stores in this from Murray and that is more than any of the other towns. I don’t know why that is. Maybe it’s through the relationships people have here. They want to be involved. We had a big group message earlier this week and everyone was excited and I think they’re ready. I know (Southern Soul) has got tons of deliveries that have come in and we’re not even going to be putting them out for people to see them until Saturday morning.”
Downtown, on the court square, Cammye Cain and her team at Lady Bugs Boutique have been in preparation for quite some time.
“We are looking forward to it. Hopefully, it’s going to be a good event for everybody,” Cain said, noting that the time of the year seems to lend itself to a successful day. “This is a time of year that’s transitional. It’s still cold, but the weather is starting to warm up a little bit. Hopefully, we have lots of good weather (Saturday) and that gets everybody to come out and participate.
“Hopefully, this is also going to be good for our restaurants here in Murray as well. All of these people who hopefully are coming? Well, they’re going to have to have a place to eat and we’ve got a lot of great ones in town.”
The idea behind the 270 Crawl, Riley said earlier, is for this to be what she described as a more mature version of a bar crawl, a popular activity for college students who try to visit as many establishments as they can in one night. This more civilized version is designed to have shoppers utilize every Saturday in February to visit the four communities involved.
All 35 establishments are placed on a special card that has spots for a stamp to be applied, marking where a visitor has been or still has work to do in order to visit every establishment. Anyone earning stamps from every business on the Crawl tour is eligible for a drawing for a basket that contains a gift from each store.
Riley said Southern Soul is upping the ante today by offering a separate drawing for a $100 gift card.
Riley also said that a big part of this activity is the fact that all of the businesses participating are owned by women. She said that last year’s inaugural 270 Crawl was met with store owners sporting T-shirts that proclaimed “Girls Support Girls.” Today, Murray shoppers will be met by merchants with T-shirts saying “Girl Power.”
“And that’s because we feel we’re in this together, even if we’re in different towns,” Riley said.
For Carey Story, owner of Carey’s on Chestnut Street in Murray, she is excited for the fact that this activity represents something that she feels has faded considerably in an age where online shopping has become prominent: the feel she had in her younger years of accompanying family or friends for shopping ventures in stores.
“Going out with your friends and shopping was so fun. Then, there was growing up with my mom and hitting all of the shops in town. It’s so good to bring it to small mom-and-pop-owned businesses like this,” Story said, commending Riley for the idea of the 270 Crawl. “I’m excited. I think it’s going to be really nice and it’s really good that Southern Soul is putting it on, to try to get more people out and about shopping in our community and all over western Kentucky. It’s good for everyone around to visit stores that maybe they’ve never heard of before, and it’s just good to know that they’re trying to get women-run businesses a good word. I think it’s really good to get people out and about, shopping small, shopping local, and I know that on the internet these days you can get online and shop any time, but it’s so good that you’re getting people actually in stores.
“It just goes to show that women are hard workers. We put our heart into everything we do. Plus, gift shops are fun, boutiques are fun! Every day you see new people and that shows Murray is growing.”
Murray establishments participating today are:
• Southern Soul
• Ribbon Chix
• Lady Bugs Boutique
• Plantation Place
• Charlton & Park
• Rose + Mary Market
• Penique’s
• The Vine 155
• Carey’s
• Boutik by Gate 28
• Flowers by Whitney
• Intuition.
