FRANKFORT – Last week, both staff members of the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce were awarded top awards at the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executives (KCCE) Annual Conference in Frankfort.
Director of Membership Development Hailey Anderson was awarded KCCE 2021 “Staff Person of the Year” and President and CEO Michelle Bundren was awarded KCCE 2021 “Chamber Professional of the Year.”
The Murray-Calloway County Chamber was also awarded five excellence awards in social media, enews, publications, public policy/advocacy efforts and a pivot award for finding new ways to serve members during a pandemic. Awards were based on endeavors and creations in 2020.
“Our organization will celebrate its 94th anniversary next week and we couldn’t be more thankful for the many businesses and individuals who invest in our chamber,” Bundren said. “It is a privilege to promote and represent Calloway County in our state, and it is rewarding to be recognized for the hard work and passion we put into our jobs.”
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executives is the society of local chamber of commerce professionals in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. KCCE serves its membership by providing quality professional development, networking, resource exchange opportunities, and grassroots advocacy.
The Murray-Calloway County Chamber plans to add these accomplishments to the many things it will celebrate at its Annual Business Celebration, presented by CFSB, on Friday, Oct. 15, at The Barn at White Oaks. The event is sold out.
