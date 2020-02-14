MURRAY – The Culver’s restaurant in Murray is the 2019 Culver’s Crew Challenge National Champion. The competition is designed to reward teamwork driven by great leadership and delivering consistent and exceptional guest experiences.
This was the seventh year of the chain’s national competition with a grand prize of $50,000 to be shared among the restaurants’ managers and team members. The award was presented to franchisees Jim and Kris Foster and members of their team and family at the Culver’s national convention last week in Phoenix, Arizona. The restaurant was a finalist in the 2018 competition.
“Kris and I are very excited for our team,” said Jim Foster. “They have worked hard all year to prove that the Murray Team is the best. We appreciate our guests and the city of Murray for their support.”
This competition included over 700 restaurants which were open as of Jan. 6, 2019. During the competition, restaurant and team member performance was evaluated in the areas of food safety, quality, service, cleanliness, hospitality, community outreach as well as team member training and development. The restaurant opened in April 2008.
Throughout the year as restaurants advanced, they were evaluated on operational excellence, guest satisfaction, mystery shop input, food safety and sanitation, and an unannounced visit by Culver’s director of operations, to determine the national championship team.
“This is a competition to strive for excellence in what we do every day in the restaurant and Jim, Kris and their team are masters of it,” said Dale Ballweg, vice president of operations.” The best part about this is that our guests benefit because they ultimately are getting the best Culver’s experience.”
Four Gold Finalist Culver’s teams from Sierra Vista, Arizona, Port Richey, Florida, Lincolnshire, Illinois and Ottawa, Illinois each received $12,500 in prize money. n
