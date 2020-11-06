MURRAY — Murray Electric System is proud to announce that it has partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority to award $20,000 to Murray-Calloway County United Way to help the local community during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
“The recent closure of local factories coupled with the economic insecurities stemming from COVID-19 have created a significant need for additional resources to serve the most vulnerable in our community,” said Tony Thompson, MES general manager. “We see the need, and we are working hard to do everything we can to help ease the burdens of our friends and neighbors.”
Funding from Murray Electric System’s Board of Directors of $10,000 will be matched by TVA’s COVID-19 Community Care Fund totaling a $20,000 donation to the United Way. The Community Care Fund was created to help local power companies meet the immediate needs in their communities by providing matching funds for local initiatives addressing hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In the spirit of public power, we are honored to partner with Murray Electric System to address the unprecedented challenges facing those we serve,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer. “TVA has a mission of service to make life better for the people of the Valley, and by providing these funds to address immediate needs is one way we can help ease the burdens on families and communities.”
The MCC United Way COVID-19 Response Fund provides direct assistance to individuals and families adversely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. 100% of donations go toward rent and utilities for families needing assistance. Recipients of United Way programs are community members who have been identified as having financial need.
“The award of this donation came at a critical time as our initial fund was beginning to run low. In just six full months, our COVID-19 Relief Fund has paid out over $38,000 in rent and utility assistance to local families in most need,” said United Way Vice President and COVID-19 Relief Chair Paul McCreary. “The coming months will put additional pressure on our fund, and we are extremely grateful to Murray Electric System and TVA for their support to get the funds to our community.”
For additional information about Murray Electric System, see www.murray-ky.net. For additional information on the Murray-Calloway County United Way or to donate to their COVID-19 Response Fund, please visit www.mccunitedway.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.