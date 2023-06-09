MURRAY – In the heart of Murray State University's campus sits Stephano Trattoria Italian Restaurant at 200 N. 15th St. Inside the doors is much more than a little Italian cuisine.
The restaurant offers a dining experience that owners Stephanie and Wade Balmer envisioned 28 years ago. Both Murray High School graduates, Wade and Stephanie compliment the friendly laid-back atmosphere with their easy-going-down-home personalities.
The hospitality is absolutely spot on, with Wade and Stephanie greeting their patrons, as well as speaking with patrons while enjoying the friendly atmosphere. "Wade is the best entertainer and host - he has always put his heart into serving our family and friends and this is just something that he was meant to do," Stephanie said. "He (Wade) is the love of my life and I am so blessed to be able to help him with this dream. It's great being by his side watching the restaurant become a reality."
"It was both of our dreams," responds Wade.
Stephanie said Stephano Trattoria was actually their 28-year dream of opening an Italian restaurant was taking roots when she dated her husband, Wade. "He called me Stephano, from the mean-spirited Stephano Dimerio on Days of Our Lives," she explained. "He has called me that for years, and Trattoria is Italian for a casual dining experience."
Casual dining experience is the couple's goal. "Our goal is not to be fine dining, but a relaxed atmosphere, with delicious food and a warm and inviting atmosphere with great service," Wade said.
It is no surprise to see many of the family members inside the restaurant taking their turns assisting the dream become a reality. The Balmers are the parents to four daughters, Laiken, Maddie, Lizzie and Rebekah (Rebbie), all Calloway County High School graduates. Maddie Emerson, who moved back to Murray with her husband, Justin, works at the restaurant with her sister, Rebbie, an MSU student. Lizzie and Laiken assist with photography, and all four girls are assisting with social media and management needs. Laiken is married to Murray attorney, Jeremy Pruitt. They have two children, Luke, 4, and Charlotte, 2. Lizzie and husband, Cole Houston, are parents to Savannah Rose, six months.
A Murray native who attended culinary school in Florida, Bradley Thornton, is the chef on site. Thornton has worked with Sean Brock and Katie Buttons and has lived and worked across the country with talented and experienced chefs. Thornton moved home approximately six years ago and became the chef at the Murray Country Club.
"We have been blessed to have Bradley as an integral part of our team since we purchased the building and shared our dream," Stephanie said. "He has helped us vision and execute this venture”
Thornton and his kitchen staff test out the dishes with the Balmers and their extended staff. "However, there hasn’t been anything we haven’t liked,” said Stephanine. “We plan in the next few months having weekly specials as well as the normal menu offerings.”
The Balmers love the heart behind Italian food, family, conversation, and time across from one another at the table. "We hope to bring that back and remove the cell phone from our time in the restaurant as much as possible. The simplicity and the richness of Italian cuisine is what we love and are excited to be able to bring that to our home town," said Wade.
Currently, Stephano Trattoria is open Tuesday-Saturday from 3-9 p.m. by reservation. The Balmers hope in the future the reservation-only dining will soften. "Our goal in having reservations at the start is to make sure that as we serve, we are able to give the service that each guest deserves without feeling rushed by on-lookers," Wade said.
Stephanie said they are still working out kinks and logistics. "We want smooth service and feel the only way right now is reservations even though it means we may not have as many people in at the beginning," Stephanie said. "We hope people understand and don’t give up on what we are trying to accomplish for our community.
Patrons have already developed a palate for favorites including Tiramisu, Parmesan Ricotta and Spinach Cannelloni, Gemelli alla Bolognese, Parmesan Asparagus, and Lamb Scottadito, and Menta e Balsa micro.
"That is why we are doing this…the love of sharing a meal and enjoying the food and building a community experience in Murray," said Stephanie.
