For the last year, the Murray Insurance Agency is participating in a program called “Quotes for the Community,” which raises money for local non-profit organizations.
“Quoting insurance for new clients is an honor and privilege at our agency,” the agency’s website says. “We work hard to earn a reputation of great service. As our way of saying thank you for giving us a chance, we’re kicking off our new ‘Quotes for the Community’ program. We love supporting the philanthropic efforts in our community, so we’ve tied quoting and giving together.”
“We are currently raising funds for Playhouse in the Park,” said Jonathan Carter, a licensed agent with the Murray Insurance Agency. “This has been a successful program, and we have given away thousands of dollars over the last year.”
Here’s how it works:
Each time the agency has a new potential client request a quote, they will donate, in the client’s name, $10 to the charity of the quarter.
What qualifies?
When someone who isn’t currently a client contacts the agency for a new insurance quote, the agency donates.
“The person doesn’t have to purchase a policy for the quote to count,” the website says. “If we just aren’t the right fit for them, we understand.
“There are many ways someone can contact us for a quote; use our online quote form, call the office at 270-753-4751, or stop by the office at 908 D South 12th St. Meet with an agent in our quoting station and have a cup of coffee while we work with you.
There are many worthy charitable organizations in our community. Help us, help them!”
$10 to the charity of the quarter – FOR EVERY QUOTE.
• January-March: CASA by the Lakes
• April-June: Murray Rockets
• July-September: The Gentry House
• October-November: Playhouse in the Park
