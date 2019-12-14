MURRAY — Big I Kentucky (BIG I KY), the state’s leading insurance trade association, has appointed John Purdom, CIC, to a three-year term on its Board of Directors. His appointment took place at the association’s 123rd Annual Convention & Trade Show on November 21, 2019, at The Omni Hotel in Louisville, KY.
Purdom is Co-Owner of The Murray Insurance Agency in Murray, Kentucky. A graduate of the University of Alabama, Purdom earned his Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designation in 2001.
Purdom is a lifelong resident of Murray, where he is a member of the First United Methodist Church, where he served on the Board of Trustees. Purdom has also served on the Board of the American Red Cross where he received the Clara Barton Service Award.
He currently resides in Murray with his wife Sherry and two daughters Chandler and Meredith.
Big I Kentucky, formerly the Independent Insurance Agents of Kentucky (IIAK) is the largest insurance trade association in the state, with more than 300 insurance agencies, employing more than 3,000 people as its members. For more information, visit www.iiak.org.
