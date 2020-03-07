MURRAY —On February 24, Independent We Stand, a national small business movement, kicked-off its fifth annual America’s Main Streets contest to help consumers, small business owners and Main Street organizations reward a deserving Main Street with $25,000 in cash and sponsor-related prizes. Murray Main Street in Murray is among this year’s nominees.
“Our Independent We Stand America’s Main Streets contest gives small business owners the opportunity to share their Main Street stories nationwide”, says Independent We Stand co- founder Bill Brunelle. “But we know it takes a community to make that possible, so we’re inviting consumers to help recognize their favorite indie businesses.”
The Murray Main Street organization has struggled to help our downtown historic district bounce back from a devastating fire and collapsed building in 2014 that destroyed several buildings on the square. While buildings have been repaired, other building owners have struggled in revitalizing store fronts and facades. The money would be used to continue a successful grant program started in 2017 by the Main Street program, which allowed business and building owners to apply for a matching grant for facade, structural and new business expenses. They were able to assist 13 businesses with building upgrades and two new businesses with start-up expenses. The grant program has been stalled due to lack of funding. This award would be put back into the local grant program for more downtown businesses, old and new, to receive the benefit of those dollars.
The first round of voting in the contest began as soon as Murray Main Street was nominated and runs through April 19. All nominations and voting take place on MainStreetContest.com.
Important dates:
• Feb. 24 to April 19: “America’s Main Streets” nominations and quarterfinalist voting
• Mar. 16-20: The Great American “West Coast Cruisin’” road trip
• April 27 to May 24: “America’s Main Streets” semifinalist voting
• June 2: “America’s Main Streets” winner announced
• July 4: “Main Streets Make Us Better” event; “America’s Main Streets” winner announces plans for $25,000 grand prize
Additional contest prizes include:
• STIHL Equipment Certificate for $1,000 worth of STIHL equipment good at any STIHL Dealer in the U.S.
• Do it Best Corp. $500 shopping spree
• Free One Day Downtown Assessment from Flip This Town
• Nationwide Marketing Group $500 shopping spree
• PPG Paints $500 shopping spree
• Public relations and social media recognition
• A special plaque for the winner to proudly display
For more information on Murray Main Street, visit: www.murraymainstreet.org or contact Deana Wright at 270-759-9474 or email her at murraymainstreet@murray-ky.net.
