MURRAY – Murray Pediatrics is now offering curbside medicine to patients who need a face-to-face visit with their provider. This service is in addition to telehealth services that are also in place. For more information on curbside medicine with Murray Pediatrics or to schedule an appointment, call 270-759-9223. n
Murray Pediatrics now offers curbside medicine
- Special to The Ledger
-
-
