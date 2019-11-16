MURRAY — DEVsource Technology Solutions LLC (http://www.dev-source.com), the region’s leading IT consulting firm, is proud to announce the acquisition of Upright Technologies of Hopkinsville, KY which was finalized October 1, 2019. The merged businesses will operate under the DEVsource Technology Solutions brand.
Upright Technologies, founded in 2010 to service small to medium-sized businesses in the Hopkinsville area, specializes in a wide range of technical services and solutions customized to each business’s specific needs. Upright Technologies founder, Jamie Ausenbaugh, having 20 years of IT support experience and possessing a competent, trustworthy and kind nature, will become a key technical leader in the Hopkinsville market.
“I have known Jamie for a long time and was excited when he approached us,” stated Mike Hopkins, CEO of DEVsource Technology Solutions. “We are thrilled to be bringing the expertise of the DEVsource brand and expanding our regional footprint by acquiring a company that shares our company values.”
“I am excited for the benefits this merger brings to our existing client base, and I look forward to continuing to serve Hopkinsville and the surrounding areas with the phenomenally talented team at DEVsource. These guys understand and execute customer service like no other group I’ve worked with. They get it!“ said Ausenbaugh, founder of Upright Technologies.
Since 2001, DEVsource has guided businesses to maximize the value of their business technology through unprecedented levels of customer service and attention to detail. With a strict focus on providing premium tools that ensure a competitive edge, DEVsource continues to solidify itself as the premier regional leader in business technology solutions.
For further information, please contact DEVsource Marketing & Public Relations Coordinator, Effie Hopkins at effie.hopkins@dev-source.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.