BENTON — Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB) recently promoted Josh Kerr to compliance officer.
This promotion, unanimously approved by CFSB CEO/Chair Betsy Flynn and the Community Financial Services Board of Directors, was made to ensure client service and further secure the future of CFSB.
Kerr, a 2010 graduate of Murray State University, earned a bachelor of science in agriculture with an emphasis in public service and leadership. He has completed the course work for the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) Compliance Institute and earned his certification as a certified community bank compliance officer (CCBCO).
CFSB Vice President/Audit Team Leader Michelle Jameson said, “With the implementation of controls and systems mitigating risk inherent with CFSB’s growth, I am very excited about Josh’s promotion to Compliance Officer. Bank examiners have also commented very positively on Josh’s professionalism and responsiveness to their questions.”
Kerr began his career at CFSB in March 2018, previously serving as credit analyst and compliance analyst. He is an active member of the Murray Lions Club, where he serves as treasurer for the Murray Lions Club Foundation, as well as volunteering with Soup for the Soul. Kerr resides in Murray with his wife Brittni and their daughter, Emma.
