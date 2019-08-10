VAIL, Colo. — At its recent franchisee annual conference held in Vail, CO, Stockade Companies LLC honored Mr. Adam Carver and wife, Mrs. Lisa Carver of Sirloin Stockade Murray as its 2019 Franchisee of the Year. This is the fourth consecutive year the Carvers have received this prestigious award. In addition, the Carvers received four other awards including Top Sales Award, the Gold Award for Operational Excellence, Employer of Choice and Building the Brand Award.
A Sirloin Stockade Franchisee for the past 25 years, Adam and Lisa were recognized by Stockade Companies Chief Operating Officer, Rick Pastorek as an “industry leader who’s restaurant exemplifies overall excellence and representation of the Sirloin Stockade brand.” Upon accepting these awards, the Carvers credited their staff, quality product, hospitality and service standards that exceed guest expectations for their restaurant’s accomplishments. Adam and Lisa also cited their hometown of Murray as a major key to their continued success. “We’re so happy to be a part of such an amazing community in Murray for the past 25 years. The people here are wonderful and we are so thankful for their support. Raising our family here has been a true blessing in life.”
Members of the Sirloin Stockade family since 1994, the Carvers have been consistently recognized for outstanding performance, quality food, increased sales and exemplary customer service. To learn more visit www.sirloinstockademurray.com.
