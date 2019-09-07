BENTON — At the July Board of Directors meeting, Michael Radcliffe was named chief credit officer.
This move is part of a restructuring model due to the additional risk inherent with the bank’s continued growth. Radcliffe a Marshall County native began his CFSB career as a credit analyst in 2002, with 14 years prior banking experience as a teller, bookkeeper, trust assistant, credit analyst and credit department manager.
He has also served as CFSB’s compliance officer and chief risk officer, and currently serves on the CFSB and CFS, Inc. Board of Directors.
Radcliffe graduated from Murray State University with a major in finance, a cum laude honor graduate from the Paul W. Barret School of Banking at Christian Brothers University in Memphis, Tennessee and the Graduate School of Banking (GSB) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
He currently serves on GSB’s Advisory Board, vice chair of the West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance (WKRCA) and vice chair of WKRCA’s legislative committee.
Radcliffe and his wife, Leslie, reside in Draffenville. They have three children, Ryan Fagan, Cailey Radcliffe and Jarrett Radcliffe.
