MAYFIELD — FNB Bank announces that Murray State University alumnus Kyle Hensley was recently named Trigg County market president.
In this role, Hensley will be responsible for overseeing the market in all aspects with the primary responsibility of leading the business development and relationship management tasks for both lending and deposits. Hensley has 16 years of banking experience, having previously served as vice president and loan officer for FNB Bank. He will continue serving as a loan officer alongside his new position.
“We are proud to name Kyle Hensley our Trigg County market president,” stated Marty Nichols, FNB president and CEO. “Kyle’s roots run deep in Trigg County and we are confident that his vision for the market is parallel with FNB’s overall mission and will position FNB for continued success.”
Hensley is a 1998 graduate of Trigg County High School and a 2002 graduate of Murray State.He earned a bachelor of science in advertising and marketing from Murray State.
He also graduated from the Kentucky Banker’s Association General Banking School in 2012.
Hensley is a member of the Cadiz Rotary Club and a 2019 graduate of the Cadiz/Trigg County Leadership class. He has previously served on the board for the South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council and was a member of the Christian County Chamber of Commerce Chairman’s Club and Christian County Agri-Business Association. He and his wife Abby have two children.
FNB Bank, founded in 1875, is one of the oldest banks in the state of Kentucky. The bank currently has nine locations: Mayfield Main, Mayfield Southside, Wingo, Lone Oak, Paducah, Murray North, Murray South, Cadiz Main, and Cadiz West.
