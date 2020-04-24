MURRAY — Miranda Robertson has joined Independence Bank as an agriculture loan officer, responsible for covering an extensive area in Western Kentucky. Robertson is a graduate of Murray State University where she received both her bachelor and masters of science degrees in agriculture. She also attended Midwest Agriculture Banking School at Purdue University and Farm Credit University in Columbia, South Carolina.
She has about 10 years of experience in the banking industry, including her most recent position as chief credit officer at River Valley Ag. Throughout her career, Robertson has been involved with various organizations that serve the community, as well as her background in agriculture. She said she is excited about reinvesting her time and energy back into a leadership role where she can make an impact.
