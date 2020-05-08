MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital is pleased to welcome Jennifer Lykes, BSN, RN, CCRN, RNC-OB, as the director of perinatal services.
Jennifer is a 2009 graduate of Murray State University’s nursing program where she received her bachelor of science in nursing. After graduation, she entered the U.S. Navy, where she spent six years as a nurse in Pensacola, Florida and in San Diego, California. Most recently she worked in Labor & Delivery at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital and in the intensive care unit at Jewish Hospital, both in Louisville.
“I’m very excited to back in Murray, my alma mater, and look forward to this new opportunity,” Lykes said.
She is married to husband Marcus, who works as a financial specialist, and they have two boys, Brayden, 6, and Matthew, 3.
