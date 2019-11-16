BENTON — Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB) recently promoted Kathy Parker to vice president, chief financial officer.
This promotion was unanimously approved by CEO/Chair Betsy Flynn and the Community Financial Services Board of Directors. This move is designed to ensure customer service and secure the future of CFSB.
Parker is a graduate of Marshall County High School in Draffenville. She began her career at CFSB in March of 1997 in the financial department. She holds a bachelor of science in accounting and computer science from Murray State University, graduating in May 1996.
Flynn said of Parker, “Kathy is the true definition of a leader. She has excelled at a number of roles at CFSB, including Chief Operations Officer. We are thrilled to have her now as our CFO!”
Parker and her family are active at the Calvert City Church of Christ, as well as in school activities with her two sons at Marshall County High and North Marshall Middle. Kathy also volunteers at the West Kentucky Youth Camp in Marion. She resides in Calvert City with her husband, Brad, and children Garrett and Logan.
