BENTON — At the July Board of Directors meeting, Mallory Winstead was named senior commercial loan underwriting officer at Community Financial Services Bank. This move is part of a restructuring model due to the additional risk inherent with the bank’s continued growth.
Winstead, a Paducah native, began her career with CFSB in 2011 as a credit analyst, with seven years prior banking experience. She has also served as compliance officer and loan review officer.
Winstead graduated with Cum Laude honors from Murray State University with a major in business administration. She is involved in Project United with the Paducah United Way and Marcella’s Kitchen in Benton.
She and her husband Chad reside in West Marshall with their son, Griggs. n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.