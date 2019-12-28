Photo provided

The Murray State University Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business has recently completed the renovation of a state-of-the-art financial markets classroom. The space is located front and center of the first floor of the business building at Murray State. The classroom suite is lined with glass-panel windows, a live ticker illustrating market trends and stock symbols, storage space housing 42 laptop computers and additional large monitors throughout the room for academic lectures, active learning with mock-trading capability and scholarly presentations.