MURRAY — Representatives from the Commonwealth Commercialization Center (C3) visited Murray State on Oct. 2 to demonstrate how the newly-created science and technology nonprofit can help faculty, staff and students turn their research into commercially viable products.
As a newly created science and technology nonprofit, C3 provides resources to the state’s public universities and colleges in order to transform ideas into patents, business plans and investment.
“I’m excited about the opportunity C3 provides for our faculty, staff and students to develop their ideas and bring them to market,” said Murray State Associate Provost Dr. Bob Pervine. “I want to thank the Cabinet for Economic Development for their support of C3.”
“C3 is a dedicated resource for Murray State faculty, staff and students that will help move great ideas and research to products on the market for public benefit,” said April Turley, director of C3’s commercialization core. “We are encouraged by the research happening at Murray State and our other partner institutions and are here to help maximize the reach of the innovations to the public.”
The Murray State visit on Oct. 2 is one of several stops on the C3 roadshow to launch its commercialization core efforts on campuses throughout the state.
The Murray State presentations included administrators, faculty and community partner meetings, and focused on the impact that entrepreneurial efforts from higher education institutions can have on Kentucky’s economy.
“University technology commercialization takes innovations and moves them to market so that we can diversify Kentucky’s economy and become a national leader in innovation,” Turley said. “We are working to launch companies, create jobs and generate revenue throughout the state.”
The nonprofit provides support to university entrepreneurship through copyright and trademark consulting, commercialization and more.
In addition to C3’s university-focused work, its roles will also include accelerator programming, legal support services, grant and investment funding and statewide entrepreneurial strategic planning. For more information about C3, visit c3kentucky.com.
