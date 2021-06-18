MURRAY — A student from Murray State University was selected for The Boldt Company’s prestigious summer internship program with the Southern Operations Division.
Tyler Simpson will contribute to a pet food manufacturing construction site in Ennis, Texas, as a safety intern.
Boldt internships offer college students exposure to actual job sites, where they will learn from experts in Lean construction and sustainable design while building their resumes and making project contributions.
“These students will gain valuable experience this summer, which will help them make informed decisions about their future careers,” said Jeff Shipley, Boldt vice president of Southern Operations. “Boldt is committed to educating the next generation in STEM fields, no matter the future industry they choose.”
Boldt internships are paid and cross many disciplines and areas of professional focus. To learn more, visit theboldtcompany.com/careers/internship-programs.
The Boldt Company is one of the leading construction management firms in the United States. The firm is a nationally recognized leader in Integrated Lean Project Delivery® within a variety of markets including healthcare, industrial, commercial and energy and power. Boldt is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin and has 14 offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.boldt.com.
