MURRAY — Murray State University and JCPenney will once again partner up for the spring “Suit-Up” sales event.
Murray State students, alumni, faculty, staff and their families are welcome to attend the event Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the JCPenney location on 720 N. 12th Street (U.S. 641) in Murray.
Attendees will have the opportunity to take advantage of significant sales and discounts, some of which are up to 60 percent, on business apparel shoes and accessories. In addition to professional clothing, scrubs will also be eligible for this discount.
“This has been an amazing event the past two semesters we’ve ran it,” said Career Services director Matt Purdy. We’re looking forward to having a great turnout of students and alumni.”
Over 500 students, alumni, faculty, staff and family members took advantage of a recent “Suit-Up” sale in September.
“Since the success of the fall event, we have been planning to make this event even better for the students,” Career Services intern Emily Perry said. “We hope to provide Murray State students and personnel with the opportunity to buy professional clothing that will take them to the next phase of their professional career.”
Career Services also offers a Career Closet that provides donated professional attire for students.
The Career Closet features various sizes of gently-used business professional clothing. Racers have the opportunity to come in and shop for suits, shirts, skirts, blouses, shoes and other accessories — all free of charge. Students are limited to one outfit per semester.
Visit Career Services in room 100 of the Oakley Applied Science Building between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to check out the closet. For more information, contact Career Services at 270-809-3735 or visit murraystate.edu/career.
