MURRAY — Murray State University students, families, faculty, staff and alumni filled JCPenney’s Murray location Sept. 29 for the latest JCPenney Suit-Up event.
From 4 to 9 p.m. that day, members of the Racer community could stop by and take an extra 60 percent off men and women’s dress apparel and shoes.
A total of 501 people visited JCPenney for the sale, marking a 17 percent increase compared to the spring event.
“We were so excited to help more students find professional clothing at a greatly discounted rate, and JCPenney was great to work with once again,” said Career Services intern Emily Perry. “We plan to have another Suit-Up event in spring 2020.”
To prepare for the sale, Career Services staff spent time training with JCPenney associates on how to measure clients for shirts, jackets and more. University representatives volunteered their time during the event, while JCPenney associates worked after hours to ensure that students had a positive experience.
“We were thrilled at how well the Suit-Up Event was received by not only students, but faculty, staff, and alumni,” said Director of Career Services Matt Purdy. “We couldn’t ask for better partners for this sort of event other than JCPenney. I heard from multiple people that evening and afterward, and the biggest complaint I got was about how full the parking lot was. What a great problem to have.”
The next Suit-Up event is set for Feb. 16 from 4-9 p.m.
Career Services also offers a Career Closet that provides donated professional attire for students. The Career Closet features various sizes of gently-used business professional clothing. Racers have the opportunity to come in and shop for suits, shirts, skirts, blouses, shoes and other accessories — all free of charge. One outfit is limited per student per semester.
Visit Career Services in room 100 of the Oakley Applied Science Building between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to check out the closet. For more information, contact Career Services at 270-809-3735.
