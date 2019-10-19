MURRAY — The Murray State University Paducah Regional Campus will host “Thriving in a Global Economy,” a conference specific to the Center for International Business and Trade (CIBT), on Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend as registration is now open at murraystate.edu/cibtconference.
At the conference, participants will hear from noteworthy experts in the trade industry, who will be sharing ideas and best practices for how businesses can increase market share and revenue by expanding nationally and globally. Rick Calhoun, past president of Cargo Carriers, will deliver the keynote address. Cargo Carriers’ parent company, Cargill Inc., is reported as a $113.4 billion international trade company.
Additionally, Erran Persley with the Kentucky Cabinet of Economic Development will expand on valuable trends and resources from the state level. Regional executives in the riverway and barge industry will also shed light on the riverways and how the region is well-positioned for international business and trade.
Attendees are encouraged to network through an interactive power panel discussion including regional and state executives from Paschall Truck Lines, Paducah Riverport and other area businesses. A breakfast bar and lunch will be provided through the Murray State University Town & Gown Partnership.
The CIBT is a partnership among businesses, government and academics to leverage the region’s tangible and intangible resources to help the region thrive. Murray State University and the Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business seek to provide this resource for the region to capitalize on the geographic access to markets and the region’s Foreign Trade Zone. As a result, sustainable economic development is achieved through increased jobs and international trade.
“The CIBT serves as a steward of our region for future generations through leveraging our resources and forming collaborative networks and strong partnerships,” said Dr. Sandy Miles, Murray State University’s Hutchens Distinguished Professor of Human Resource Management.
As the conference approaches, CIBT continues to gain momentum with the addition of new board member Alex Skora, CEO of Estron Chemicals in Calvert City, Kentucky.
”We welcome Alex Skora to the Center for International Trade Advisory Board,” said board chairman Billy Harper. “Alex’s experience in business and exporting will bring valuable knowledge to the board as CIBT continues to progress.”
