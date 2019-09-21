MURRAY — Murray State University and JCPenney are once again partnering up for a “Suit-Up” sales event, offering students, parents, alumni, faculty and staff deep discounts on business attire at the store’s Murray, Kentucky location.
This sale will take place Sunday, Sep. 29 from 4 to 9 p.m. at 720 N 12th Street (US 641) in Murray.
Business suits, shirts, pants and shoes discounted up to 60 percent off will be available for attendees, along with new items, including men’s khakis, men’s basics, fashion jewelry, handbags, luggage and more.
The Suit-Up event serves as a practical way for students, faculty, staff and others to shop for professional clothing at a reasonable price.
Matt Purdy, director of Career Services, said the event was planned with the Oct. 15 and 16 Career Fairs in mind.
“Proper attire is critical to networking and interviewing,” Purdy said. “This gives Murray State students the opportunity to get some very nice and new professional clothing at a fraction of the normal price.”
Career Services intern Emily Perry said last semester’s event was a major success with the University community.
“We doubled our goal for the number of students that participated, which meant over 400 people attended,” Perry said. “We want to have even more show up this year.”
Career Services has been collaborating with JCPenney throughout the past few months to facilitate the sale; employees will be on hand to assist guests with measurements and outfit selection.
“JCPenney has been so great to work with for this event,” Perry said. “They have been very organized and excited to collaborate with us again on an event that truly gives back to our campus and community.”
