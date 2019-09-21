MURRAY —The new Chick-fil-A restaurant at Murray State University, located on the first floor of the Curris Center is scheduled to open to the public on Sept. 25 at 10:30 a.m. Operating hours for Chick-fil-A will be from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Traffic congestion in the vicinity of the Curris Center is anticipated as part of the restaurant’s opening. The Murray State University Police Department will alter traffic patterns both entering and exiting the parking lot. The public is asked to be attentive to directions provided on signage and to officers providing directions in the area.
A social media-driven countdown has begun to count the days toward the eatery’s opening. Individuals are encouraged to continue to follow Racer Dining on Facebook (@MurrayStateDining) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@racerdining) as final preparations are made.
“Chick-fil-A has brought a great deal of anticipation among many in our campus community as we near the opening of the restaurant inside the Curris Center,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson. “We are appreciative of everyone’s patience as final preparations are made by those who are leading this project, as many necessary steps are involved, particularly in working with a national brand. This is an exciting time at Murray State, and the addition of Chick-fil-A will grow our campus dining options tremendously.”
Since the University’s dining partnership began with Sodexo, a new Einstein Bros. Bagels opened inside Waterfield Library on the Murray State campus as plans move forward with the addition of Starbucks and Steak ‘n Shake as well.
Registration for the fall 2020 semester at Murray State University is open as future Racers can apply today for admission. Individuals interested in learning more about Murray State, scheduling a campus visit or applying for admission can visit admissions.murraystate.edu.
About Murray State University: Murray State University provides opportunities for students through a high-quality education with experiential learning, academic and personal growth and the ability to secure a lifetime of success. Since 1922, the true value of higher education has been found at Murray State University, where our commitment is to develop leaders in the community, the country and the world. The University’s main campus is located in Murray, Ky., and includes five regional campuses. For more information about Murray State University, please visit murraystate.edu.
