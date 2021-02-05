MAYFIELD — FNB Bank announces that Lori Noel was recently named executive vice president for FNB.
Noel has an extensive banking background with more than 28 years of experience, having previously served as vice president/commercial lender and senior vice president/senior lender for FNB. She also serves as chief lending officer for FNB.
“Lori is a leader in our company, not only in her role as chief lending officer, but also in her vision for the bank as a whole,” stated Sally Hopkins, FNB’s president and CEO. “Lori’s years of experience in commercial, agriculture and mortgage lending are invaluable to FNB. Having Lori on our executive management team makes FNB stronger and I am confident that under her leadership, FNB will continue to provide and expand our lending services in the communities we serve.”
Noel is a 1992 graduate of Marshall County High School and attended Murray State University. She is a graduate of the Southeastern School of Advanced Commercial Lending and Kentucky Bankers Association General Banking School.
She is enrolled in the Graduate School of Banking Wisconsin for the 2021-2023 program. Noel has previously served on the Junior Achievement of Calloway County Board, as a board member and treasurer for Calloway County Livewell Booster Club and is a former Rotary Club member. Noel and her husband, Robbie, currently reside in Kirksey. They have four sons, Trevor, Tyler, Colton and Colby.
FNB Bank, founded in 1875, is one of the oldest banks in the state of Kentucky. The bank currently has nine locations: Mayfield Main, Mayfield Southside, Wingo, Lone Oak, Paducah Midtown, Murray North, Murray South, Cadiz Main, and Cadiz West.
