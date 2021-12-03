MURRAY – A Farmington artist has created a new bear wood carving for the Oaks Country Club, and the club is taking submissions to decide what its name will be.
Tim Thurmond, who has been president of Oaks Country Club for the last five years, said that after one of the pine trees on the golf course fell over about two years ago, the club had plans to remove it. Instead, one of the club’s board members had a better idea.
“We got a call and they said the tree had been blown down in a windstorm,” Thurmond said. “The way it laid, it covered almost the entire fairway, so we started resecting the tree and bringing the limbs off. We got up to about 15 or 20 feet (in length), and the weight of the root ball was huge and pulled it back up. It set there for a year and thought we would go ahead and cut it down. But then we thought maybe we could turn a lemon into lemonade, so we thought, ‘Why don’t we try this (turning it into a wood carving)?’”
Thurmond said a board member knew Farmington resident Justin Driver, who owns the chainsaw carving business Once Upon a Log. He said he was extremely impressed by how detailed Driver’s finished carving ended up being, from the fur and claws to the features on its face.
“The board member said Justin is very talented, so we said, ‘Sure, what do we have to lose?’” Thurmond said. “If it didn’t work out, we could cut it down, but it has worked out and we’re getting tremendous publicity. So now what we’re doing is asking members and friends on our social media to help us nickname it.”
Driver, who recently joined the country club, said he started chainsaw wood carving about seven years ago. About 95% of the work is done with a chainsaw, and then he finishes the details with other tools, he said. He said the bear on the golf course took him about four hours to complete.
“Seven years ago, it would have taken me about four weeks,” Driver said. “It takes a lot of practice.”
Thurmond said the bear is near the 17th hole, and since a good drive would land in that general area, the bear is holding a sign that reads, “Nice shot.”
“You tee off 17 right here, and a good drive would be in this area because now you’re just 100 yards away from the hole,” Thurmond said. “Then when you turn around and look, you see this guy with personality, and he’s telling you, ‘You just made a nice shot!’
“I think this area will create a lot of new ‘Kodak moments.’ There will be a lot of pictures here and a lot of kids with smiles on their faces.”
