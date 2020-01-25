MURRAY — Cristina Ojeda-Garrison has taken on an expanded role with Independence Bank as assistant vice president, loan officer.
Ojeda-Garrison previously specialized in mortgage lending but, through additional training and education, is now capable of serving consumer, commercial and agricultural lending needs as well.
Ojeda-Garrison is now located at the Glendale location of Independence Bank, 721 S. 12th Street and can be reached at 270-226-1776 or cgarrison@1776bank.com. n
