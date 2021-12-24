MURRAY — FourKites, the world’s leading real-time supply chain visibility platform, has named Paschall Logistics to its Premier Carrier List (PCL) for the third quarter of 2021. FourKites’ 11th consecutive quarterly list showcases the hundreds of brokers, carriers and 3PLs worldwide who are achieving the highest standards of visibility-related operational excellence across all modes of transport, as demonstrated by their ability to provide high-quality, consistent, accurate data on the vast majority of their loads.
In addition, Premier Carriers’ pervasive use of real-time visibility data provides their shipper customers and the broader supply chain ecosystem with the ability to streamline operations, increase the speed of shipping dock turn times, reduce inventory levels and optimize labor costs.
”Paschall Logistics is very proud to become a part of the FourKites Premier Carrier List,” said Mark Clark, senior vice president of Paschall Logistics. “Our partnership with leading technology partners like FourKites, our carrier partners and valued customers are key components in the continued growth and development of Paschall Logistics. We will continue to drive additional visibility growth for all pieces of the supply chain that we touch.”
“Paschall Logistics is a valued visibility partner to FourKites, and their status on the Premier Carrier List shows their steadfast commitment to providing visibility information that improves supply chain operations for their customers at this incredibly critical time,” said Jason Eversole, vice president of carrier operations at FourKites.
A public-facing version of the Premier Carrier List is available at fourkites.com. Customers and the public can now access and search the list through an updated interface that filters carriers according to capabilities, transportation modes, geographies serviced and other relevant criteria. In addition, users can view carriers that are registered partners in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program, which helps companies advance supply chain sustainability by measuring, benchmarking and improving freight transportation efficiencies.
FourKites is the No. 1 supply chain visibility platform in the world, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains.
